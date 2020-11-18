SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Open Pantry in Springfield received a big donation on Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Trial Court police academy brought boxes of food to the pantry on Main Street this afternoon.
Recruit cadets chose to do this as part of their community service project.
They ran a food drive to help the Open Pantry's emergency food pantry ahead of the holiday season.
Normally, the pantry is helped out by the annual Mayflower Marathon, a three-day event at the Basketball Hall of Fame, but because of COVID-19, they're running a virtual fundraiser instead this year.
Western Mass News spoke to some of the academy's administrators, who told us about the response from the pantry and what it means for the recruits to help out.
"There were some hurdles that they were working through locally in order to drive food, especially with the current pandemic, so they were very opening and welcoming to us," said chief of training Nicholas DeAngelis.
Heather Brouillette, deputy director of administration, added, "I think it's just important in general for our recruit classes, public safety in general, just to make sure we're always giving back to our communities and to bridge those relationships."
They said this is the first time their academy has donated to the Open Pantry.
