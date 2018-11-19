Opening times for stores on Black Friday

After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies are put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping.

Here is a list of opening hours for several retailers in western Massachusetts, as well as some in Enfield, CT which open on Thursday:

Holyoke Mall - Some stores open as early as 12 a.m. Friday.  Mall entrances open at 12:30 a.m.  CLICK HERE to check individual store hours

Hampshire Mall - Some stores open as early as 12:30 a.m. Friday.  Mall will open at 7 a.m.  CLICK HERE to check individual store hours

Eastfield Mall - Entire mall: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Contact stores for individual hours.

Enfield Square - Some stores open 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. CLICK HERE for more information

Walmart (All Mass. locations) - open 1 a.m. Friday

Best Buy, Holyoke - 1 a.m. Friday

Best Buy, Enfield - 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens at 8 a.m. Friday

JCPenney, Holyoke - Between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m. Friday

JCPenney, Hadley - 12:30 a.m. Friday

Target, Holyoke - open at 7 a.m. Friday

Target, Hadley - open at 7 a.m. Friday

Target, Enfield - 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens at 7 a.m. Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods, Hadley - 12:30 a.m. Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods, West Springfield - 12:30 a.m. Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods, Enfield - 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, then reopens at 5 a.m. Friday

Macy's, Holyoke - 12:30 a.m. Friday

Sears, Holyoke - 7 a.m. Friday

Kohl's, West Springfield - 1 a.m. Friday

Kohl's, Springfield - 1 a.m. Friday

Kohl's, Enfield - 5 p.m. Thursday

KMart, Holyoke - 12 a.m. Friday

Black Friday deals are here!

(Meredith) – Fall brings many things: leaves changing colors, cooler temps and money-saving deals. So many money-saving deals!

Some businesses are already releasing their deals, so you can see what’s going on sale before you even step inside the store. Check out all the deals below!

Want more? Check out each store's website.

Walmart's Black Friday deals

Target's Black Friday deals

MattressFIRM's Black Friday deals

Best Buy's Black Friday deals

Lowe's Black Friday deals

Sears' Black Friday deals

Macy's Black Friday deals

