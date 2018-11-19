Opening times for stores on Black Friday

After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies are put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping.
Here is a list of opening hours for several retailers in western Massachusetts, as well as some in Enfield, CT which open on Thursday:
Holyoke Mall - Some stores open as early as 12 a.m. Friday. Mall entrances open at 12:30 a.m. CLICK HERE to check individual store hours
Hampshire Mall - Some stores open as early as 12:30 a.m. Friday. Mall will open at 7 a.m. CLICK HERE to check individual store hours
Eastfield Mall - Entire mall: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Contact stores for individual hours.
Enfield Square - Some stores open 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. CLICK HERE for more information
Walmart (All Mass. locations) - open 1 a.m. Friday
Best Buy, Holyoke - 1 a.m. Friday
Best Buy, Enfield - 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens at 8 a.m. Friday
JCPenney, Holyoke - Between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m. Friday
JCPenney, Hadley - 12:30 a.m. Friday
Target, Holyoke - open at 7 a.m. Friday
Target, Hadley - open at 7 a.m. Friday
Target, Enfield - 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens at 7 a.m. Friday
Dick's Sporting Goods, Hadley - 12:30 a.m. Friday
Dick's Sporting Goods, West Springfield - 12:30 a.m. Friday
Dick's Sporting Goods, Enfield - 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, then reopens at 5 a.m. Friday
Macy's, Holyoke - 12:30 a.m. Friday
Sears, Holyoke - 7 a.m. Friday
Kohl's, West Springfield - 1 a.m. Friday
Kohl's, Springfield - 1 a.m. Friday
Kohl's, Enfield - 5 p.m. Thursday
KMart, Holyoke - 12 a.m. Friday
Black Friday deals are here!
(Meredith) – Fall brings many things: leaves changing colors, cooler temps and money-saving deals. So many money-saving deals!
Some businesses are already releasing their deals, so you can see what’s going on sale before you even step inside the store. Check out all the deals below!
Want more? Check out each store's website.
MattressFIRM's Black Friday deals
