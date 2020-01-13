HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police Narcotics Unit was conducting a stepped up patrol in response to the most recent gun violence throughout the city when they arrested a Holyoke resident for numerous charges, including possession of a firearm.
During operations police noticed a motor vehicle operating erratically on Resnic Boulevard before stopping the vehicle.
Upon further investigation police were able to locate a firearm, which was a Springfield Armory 9 MM Semi-Automatic.
Police then arrested and charged 27-year-old Richard Marin for having Marked Lanes Violations, Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License, Possession and Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession or Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, and Possession of Ammunition without a License.
Lt. James Albert confirmed with Western Mass News that Marin will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on tomorrow on January 14.
