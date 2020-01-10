CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police pulled over a vehicle, with no plate lights that were operating on Mussy Street in Chicopee.
The occurred on December 18th around 7:20 p.m. when the operator was pulled over and told officers he did not have a valid license.
The operator, 33-year-old Gene Destromp of Chicopee stepped out of the vehicle and was later placed in the cruiser.
Officers were able to find records showing Destromp's license was suspended, which prompted the police to place the operator under arrest.
Upon further investigation, police were able to locate a loaded .22 firearm that was found in the inside of a jacket in the rear seat.
The serial number on the firearm has what appeared to be several attempts to be scratched off.
The operator did not have a license for the firearm.
Destromp was charged with Operating an MV w/Suspended License, Subsequent Offense, Carry a Firearm w/o a License, Number Plate Violation, and Receive a Firearm w/Defaced Serial Number.
He was processed at the Chicopee Police Department and given a $540 bail while being held until his next court date.
