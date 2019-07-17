HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we brace for the heat this weekend, air conditioners will be on full blast as people try to stay cool.
That means utility companies will also be on standby to handle any potential outages.
As we know, the forecast for this weekend is hot.
After a blackout last weekend in one of the world's largest cities, we wanted to see how energy companies in western Mass are ready to tackle the heat, so we stopped by ISO New England.
"We know this hot weather comes. It’s New England. Every year, it seems like, we get one of these long weeks of warm weather," Matt Kakley, spokesperson for ISO New England, tells us.
With temps expected to reach triple digits, plus high humidity, electricity usage is expected to be at an all-time high.
"We want to make sure we have the electricity ready to meet that demand," stated Kakley.
ISO New England serves as the nerve center for bulk power, serving all six New England states.
They run the region's wholesale energy markets, selling electricity to utility companies like Eversource, National Grid, and the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company.
ISO New England tells Western Mass News they're keeping a close eye on supply and demand this weekend with hopes for no controlled outages or “brown outs.”
"If that were to happen, it’s generally that there are a lot of things going wrong. Major power plants going offline, demand being higher than expected, the loss of transmission line, things of that nature. In that situation, the ISO system operators do have the ability to call for controlled outages to protect the overall system. Barring anything truly unforeseen, we do not expect any issues this weekend," added Kakely.
We also reached out to Eversource about their game plan for the weekend.
They says crews have been conducting inspections of overhead and underground systems to find and fix and issues ahead of the expected heat wave.
