SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now that Pfizer's CEO is saying Americans will most likely need a COVID-19 booster shot within a year of getting the first two doses, many of you have reached out to us with questions.
The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been the home to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site since late January.
Dean Shultis, senior vice president of field operations for Curative, the company running the site, told Western Mass News that they may extend their operation.
“I think certainly we will be there through May into the June timeframe, but beyond that, it’s hard to say because of the nature of the vaccination program there,” Shultis explained.
The details come as Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, shared new information that Americans who have received the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may need a booster shot within a year of being vaccinated.
“There are vaccines like flu that you need every year. The COVUD virus looks more like the influenza virus,” Bourla noted.
Shultis said he will work with state and local officials if their vaccination site is needed during the booster roll out process.
“We’re prepared to support them either way…It doesn't seem like anybody is getting too fatigued with this whole set up, so that's super positive for us,” Shultis noted.
We took distribution concerns to Congressman Richard Neal. He told us he wants to make sure people have access to the booster shot.
“We don't want any breakdown in the supply chain because certainly, the efficacy of these vaccines has gone a long way to restoring consumer confidence and getting the economy back on its feet,” Neal explained.
He assured us he is focused on our region of the state.
“I talked to Governor Baker yesterday and raised the issue specifically about making sure there is parity to these sites all across western Massachusetts,” Neal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.