SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning on the corner of Spring & Taylor Street that resulted in three arrests and the recovery of an illegal firearm.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh confirmed with Western Mass News that during the traffic stop the driver refused to get out of the car.
The operator then decided to drive away with an officer still holding onto the car door.
The officer was able to free himself and return to his cruiser before pursuing the vehicle.
The car chase resulted in the driver crashing his car on Springfield Street near Baystate Medical Center.
Two out of three occupants of the car tried to run but were eventually caught by police.
The 3rd occupant was still inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.
This resulted in further investigation of the car in which police were able to locate a loaded firearm.
All three occupants were arrested and names, charges, and booking photos will be released on January 12.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
