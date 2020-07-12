MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were alerted to a vehicle versus utility pole accident on Palmer Road (Route 32) at the corner of Fenton Road.
Officials confirmed the road was closed off in both directions due to the vehicle crashing into the pole and causing wires to fall.
The operator of the vehicle was transported to the nearest hospital with minor injuries and police confirmed to Western Mass News they believe the accident occurred due to a medical incident with the driver.
