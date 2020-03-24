SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With non-essential businesses in Massachusetts ordered to close their doors today, it has many wondering about unemployment and what it means if you are forced to stay home.
Just last week, President Trump signed an expansion to the Family Medical Leave Act, making it easier for families to get benefits if they are unemployed.
Due to COVID-19, businesses have been forced to shut their doors, with many employees now working from home in Massachusetts and others facing layoffs.
“They’re encouraged to operate remotely. If they need to shut down and they are going to lay-off employees, those employee's options are to file for unemployment and right now, as the statute is written for the emergency expansion of Family Medical Leave Act, as well as the emergency paid federal paid sick leave right now,” said Mary Jo Kennedy, a partner at Bulkley Richardson.
Last week, President Trump signed an emergency expansion of the federal Family Medical Leave Act.
Before the law was amended, Kennedy explained, “As an employee, you had to have worked for that employer for a year and you’ve had to, in the last year, worked 1,250 hours."
Now that has since changed, it makes it easier for employees to get coverage.
“That has been removed and all you now have to do is work for an employer for at least 30 days to get this coverage,” Kennedy noted.
Now under the emergency act, you are eligible for, Kennedy said, "Just specifically, limited to providing coverage for this emergency leave just to that you’re unable to work or work from home because you have to care for your child who has to be under 18 because that child's school or place of daycare is closed, so that change in eligibility only applies for this additional reason for having to leave."
This new law goes into effect on April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.