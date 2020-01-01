ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heading to Orange District Court tomorrow?

Officials say that the court will be closed on Thursday, January 2 to fix a pipe break inside the building.

The pipe break has also resulted in the loss of heat to the building.

We're told that all emergency matters will be held at Greenfield District Court, which is located at 43 Hope Street.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been made available.

