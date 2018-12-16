ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to a fire today in Orange at a structure on East River Street.
Orange Fire officials tell us they were called just before noon to a one alarm fire at a commercial building at 48 East River Street.
Clear Light Industries called the Orange Fire Department, and reported that they could see smoke issuing from the building.
Orange Police were on scene as well and stated that they could see black smoke coming out of a roof vent.
When fire officials arrived on scene, they observed smoke coming from the eaves and from an area on the roof of the building.
Orange Fire officials labeled it a working fire, meaning mutual aid from surrounding towns was necessary, due to the size and what was inside of the commercial building.
Fire engines from Athol and New Salem were alerted and responded to 48 East River Street to assist.
The Erving Fire Department was also asked to cover the Orange Fire station while crews worked to douse the flames at the commercial building.
Officials later determined that the source of the fire originated from a wood stove furnace pipe that ran from the stove to the ceiling.
Firefighters immediately shut the stove off, and worked quickly to douse the flames.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.
Firefighters and officials stayed on scene until all the smoke had been ventilated out of the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Orange Fire Department.
When more details come into our newsroom, Western Mass News will update this story.
