ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials are investigating an accident that occurred on Brookside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Orange Fire officials tell us they were called to the area of Brookside Drive for a report of a car striking a utility pole, with a report of downed wires.
When they arrived on scene, fire officials did find that a car had struck a utility pole, but there was no one inside of or near the vehicle.
The utility pole was located in front of a house, meaning, had the utility pole not been there, the car would have struck the house instead.
Fire officials also stated that the utility pole had fallen on top of the car, and wires were on top of the car as well.
Orange Fire officials are reminding the public that, if you do get into an accident and there are wires and/or a utility pole down on or in the area of your vehicle, you stay inside your vehicle until officials secure the wires.
This story is developing, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
