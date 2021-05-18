ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Orange Fire officials responded to two shed fires Tuesday afternoon at different locations.
Fire officials first responded around 2 p.m. to a shed fire on Horten Road in Orange. The fire extended to surrounding trees, grass, and a fence. Mutual aid was requested from Athol, Erving, Phillipston, and New Salem.
There was minor exterior damage to the house, and the fire was under control within an hour.
Fire officials were also called to East Main Street for a possible brush and shed fire. Warwick Fire and Phillipston Fire responded to this scene as well as Orange’s Brush Truck.
They found a bruh fire with some extension to a shed. The fire was quickly knocked down.
There were no injuries at either fire, and both are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.