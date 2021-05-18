orange fire 5182021

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Orange Fire officials responded to two shed fires Tuesday afternoon at different locations.

Fire officials first responded around 2 p.m. to a shed fire on Horten Road in Orange. The fire extended to surrounding trees, grass, and a fence. Mutual aid was requested from Athol, Erving, Phillipston, and New Salem.

There was minor exterior damage to the house, and the fire was under control within an hour.

Fire officials were also called to East Main Street for a possible brush and shed fire. Warwick Fire and Phillipston Fire responded to this scene as well as Orange’s Brush Truck.

They found a bruh fire with some extension to a shed. The fire was quickly knocked down.

There were no injuries at either fire, and both are under investigation.

