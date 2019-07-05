Orange man dies while in custody in New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - A 38-year-old Orange man died while in the custody of New Hampshire law enforcement officials on Wednesday.
David Dionne, Superintendent for the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, tells us that, around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 38-year-old Keith Sullivan of Orange, MA was in the process of being transported to an ambulance for transport to Elliot Hospital when he was found unresponsive.
Medical personnel administered, what was described as, emergency medical treatment on Sullivan until he arrived at Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.
Dionne stated that Sullivan was being held on bail at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections after he was charged with three counts of aggravated felonious assault with extortion and kidnapping.
His bail had been set at $25,000 cash, but was then reduced to $1,000 after he was taken to an area hospital for an involuntary emergency admission.
This was the first Sullivan had been admitted to the facility.
An autopsy of Sullivan's body was performed on Thursday, July 4.
The circumstances surrounding his arrest have not yet been made available.
This incident remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department and the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.
