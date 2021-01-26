ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man from Orange has been charged with multiple crimes, including armed assault to murder, in connection with an incident in town Monday afternoon.
The Orange Police Department has identified him as 29-year-old, James Gonzalez.
According to Northwestern District Attorney's Office Communications Manager Mary Carey, he allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman in her home.
According to Orange Police Chief, James Sullivan officers learned Gonzalez entered the woman's home attacking her immediately.
"The woman was stabbed multiple times as well as punched. The assault continued until the woman’s 15-year-old grandson was able to fight Mr. Gonzalez off and out of the home," Sullivan says.
The woman was flown to the UMass Trauma Center in Worcester and is expected to survive.
The motive for the attack is still under investigation by Orange Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
Officials say the suspect was known to the victim and is scheduled to be arraigned in Orange District Court Tuesday afternoon.
"...investigators believe this was a targeted attack and there is no further danger to the public at this time," Sullivan told us.
He says Gonzalez’s hand was injured in the fight.
Gonzalez is expected to be charged with the following crimes:
- Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon (+60)
- Armed assault to murder (+60)
- Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury
- Assault & battery (+60)
- Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
