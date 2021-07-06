ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Orange man has died in a head-on collision in Athol, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports.
We're told the man is 59-years-old. No further details about his identity have been released yet.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on a curve near 49 South Main St.
According to Laurie Loisel, with the NWDA's Office, he lost control of his vehicle while trying to negotiate the curve, and collided with another vehicle in the opposite lane.
"Athol firefighters had to use cutting equipment to remove the body from the wreckage," Loisel explained.
The Orange man was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either of the vehicles.
The investigation is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police and the NWDA's Office.
We're told police from Athol and Orange did respond to the scene last night as well.
