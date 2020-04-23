ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Wednesday night, Western Mass News showed the celebration for this Orange man who returned home after his battle with COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with him and his family about his amazing recovery.
Jamie Paluk, 41, said he was in the intensive care unit for a total of 22 days.
He did have some setbacks, but in the end, he is back at home with his family.
Paluk is a husband, father of two daughters and a sports coach.
He said he got diagnosed with pneumonia last month.
He got tested for the coronavirus after hearing a co-worker of his tested positive for the virus. Paluk was then hospitalized and went into a coma in late March for 17 days.
While he was in a coma, he went into cardiac arrest.
He said he had an out-of-body experience of a nurse giving him chest compressions.
“I saw the actual nurse jump on me and give me compressions at the time,” he said.
His wife, Amber Paluk, didn’t tell their two daughters Taylor, 9, and Haylee,12, what was going on at first, but that all changed once she heard about her husband’s cardiac arrest.
“I didn’t say a lot about it for the first five days or so, just that he was sleeping and his lungs were resting. But after the cardiac arrest, I realized that this could go either way,” she said.
One of his hardest moments was not celebrating his daughter Haylee’s 12th birthday with her.
“As a father, you want to be there for your kids for every occasion, and feeling helpless, not being able to celebrate her birthday in person,” he said.
“I felt very upset, but I knew the best present was going to be him coming home,” Haylee said.
What kept him going was messages of support and videos from his family, coaches, players, and the community.
“You can only see them through a screen or through a window, or just talk to them on the phone. It’s a lot different,” he said.
After more than three weeks in the ICU and three days of recovery, Paluk was ready to go to rehab.
He had to learn how to walk and do things with his hands again.
That’s where he showed his daughters and wife how much he wanted to get better for them.
“Even when he got frustrated, working on his hand and walking, he still kept doing it, and he kept trying. He got to it. He’s very strong and amazing,” Taylor said.
He said he is thankful for all of the support from the Orange community, and especially his wife and brother who stood outside his window every night.
