Orange Police asking for public's assistance in locating missing teen.

ORNAGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Orange are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Orange officials tell us they are looking for 16-year-old Gavin Spagnola.
Spagnola is described as 5'9" with brown hair and hazel eyes and weighs approximately 175 pounds.
He was last seen on July 13 and is believed to have ties to the Gardner area.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Orange Police Department at 978-544-2128.
