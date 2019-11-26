ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Franklin County town found and locating a missing man.
Orange Police said 40-year-old Christopher Spano was last seen Saturday leaving his home in a gray Nissan Altima to go shopping, but is now safely home with his family.
Orange Police Department wants to thank everyone who shared the post and voiced their concerns.
