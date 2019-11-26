ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Franklin County town are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Orange Police said 40-year-old Christopher Spano was last seen Saturday leaving his home in a gray Nissan Altima to go shopping.
"He has not been heard from since and does not answer his cell phone," police explained.
Spano is 6'3" tall, weighs 250 pounds, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Orange Police.
