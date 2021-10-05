ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Orange Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
According to police, 30-year-old Lucas Richards was last seen at his home on Sunday at around 6 p.m. Richards' family has not heard from him since which they say is unusual behavior.
Richards is described as six foot tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange Police Department at 978-544-2128.
