Orange Police see recent uptick in vehicle break-ins.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Orange are issuing a warning to residents after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Orange Police officials tell us that these break-ins occurred during the overnight hours in the area of Memory Lane and Memorial Drive.
Officers found that items from the vehicles that were broken into were found outside in the roadway.
Orange Police officials are reminding residents to lock their vehicles when left unattended.
