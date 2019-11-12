ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Franklin County town are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Orange Police said that Gabe, no last name available, is 21 years old, autistic and non-verbal. He left his house in the North Main Street area, on-foot, early Tuesday morning.
Gabe is described as approximately 5'5" tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair, and may be wearing a two-tone purple-gray shirt and dark pants.
Investigators believe that Gabe may be carrying a backpack, pillow, and sleeping bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Orange Police at (978) 544-2128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.