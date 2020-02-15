Orange School officials assessing damages after pipe at Mahar Regional burst.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clean up efforts are underway at Mahar Regional High School after a pipe inside the school burst.
According to Orange Fire officials, a heater coil wire ruptured, causing a small pipe that was running into a heating unit to burst.
The leak was described as small and crews had to shut the pipe off in order to stop the leak.
Authorities say that at least two classrooms sustained an unspecified amount of damage.
Thankfully, students are on Winter break this week so school is cancelled regardless.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
