ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town square in Orange is back open after a crash shut it down for more than two hours today.
Police told Western Mass News the crash involved a car and motorcycle.
Investigators said the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Orange, was taken to a hospital by helicopter. They said he was unconscious for an extended period of time, but he was alert and conscious at last report.
Police said no charges have been filed, but the crash is under investigation. They noted that speeding was not a factor.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.