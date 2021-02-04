GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Purple Heart medal was found in Reno, Nevada, and has been traced back to a sailor from World War II, who used to live in western Mass. The search was on for his family, but the ending is not one people would have wanted.
Western Mass News spoke with the founder of Purple Hearts reunited Thursday night, and sadly, there are no living family members of this sailor. But the founder is now asking the town of Greenfield to memorialize a man who gave his life for this country.
"It’s our nation's oldest medal, and it symbolizes a soldier who either shed their life or shed blood for this country," said the founder of Purple Hearts Reunited, Mayor Zachariah Fike.
Charles Nichols Lincoln was just 17-years-old when he enlisted in the navy. A teen from Greenfield, he eventually went on to serve as chief commissary steward on the U.S.S. Bismarck Sea.
But at just 27-years-old he was killed when his ship sunk by two Kamikaze planes during World War II.
Fast forward 76 years later, a man in Reno, Nevada, found a Purple Heart medal in an abandoned car, later traced to Lincoln.
"They’re found in old, abandoned homes, vehicles, furniture," Fike said.
Fike told Western Mass News a team of researchers took charge trying to reunite the medal with Lincoln’s descendants. But they found he was married with no children and had no siblings.
"There are cases where we can return it directly to a child or niece or nephew, but in this case, it looks like his direct family, which we called direct family, is no longer with us," he explained.
Fike said since there is no apparent bloodline traced, the next step is to find what's called a Home of Honor in Greenfield to display the heirloom.
"Maybe where he went to high school, maybe a town hall, a library, or a veterans memorial. Then that way, over the next several generations, people can still honor him for who he was," he added. "He was killed on 21 in February, so we’re talking three weeks from now. If we could expedite this process and get it going as a town to memorialize him on his death date 76-years later, that would be terrific."
Fike told us anyone who wants to help organize a place to display the medal in Greenfield, contact Purple Heart Reunited by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.