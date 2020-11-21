SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local families got to load up their cars with food at the Eastfield Mall, Saturday, thanks to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
Farmers to Families hosted the drive-thru event, and officials said they had more than 3,000 boxes to hand out, each with 30 pounds of food inside.
The drive was open to the public, and organizers said they're happy to help during these trying times.
"Everyone qualifies. It doesn't matter if you make $10,000 a week or $10 a week. It's open to the general public," said the site manager, Ken Melanson.
There is one more November pick up scheduled for next Saturday, Nov. 28, and the foundation said they plan to continue into December as well.
For more information on the event, you can click here.
