SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, people gathered to march to Congressman Richard Neal's house to present him with a list of demands.
The march was planned as part of national action by the Movement for a People’s Party.
The list of demands included the support of a people's bailout fund in the next COVID-19 relief bill and medicare for all.
Western Mass News caught up with one demonstrator to find out more.
"We feel that we the people, do need a party that represents us and our needs and wants. He needs to listen to us, and he needs to fight for us, not corporations that line their pockets," said Worcester resident Mary Anne Baldino.
She said that we need to hold politicians accountable once they are elected.
