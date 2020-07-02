AGAWAM/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A show of support for police officers in western Mass. took place today when residents came together to hold a parade for those in blue.
The organized parade, called "Back The Blue," went through West Springfield with a stop at the police department before heading to the Agawam Police Department.
The group then headed over the border to Suffield, Connecticut, where a similar event will take place tonight.
Western Mass News spoke with one parade goer, who said he wants to stand up for police officers, who he believes are being disrespected by protesters.
"They're throwing stuff at them, spitting on their face, [and] flipping them off. They are just being disrespectful. Not right," said Simsbury, Connecticut resident Philip Dinello.
