NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All indoor events for this year's First night celebration have been cancelled, but not all is lost.
The fireworks and ball raising will still be held outdoors.
Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said he knows how much effort and planning has gone into bringing back the celebration for 2021 and told Western Mass News in part:
"I share in the disappointment that this decision causes for so many, particularly the artists scheduled to perform...However, due to the exponential increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant infections, public health officials have acted swiftly to cancel indoor First Night activities."
"This will aid in halting the rapid spread of the infection in our city, and prevent our community hospital from being overwhelmed.”
