NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest now on the Northeast Balloon Festival, which opens in Northampton in just two days.
Organizers are busy getting ready for tens of thousands of people, and they assure any issues related to previous events they put on will not happen here.
Last week, we reached out to the company putting on the Northeast Balloon Festival after receiving messages about problems with some of their previous events in Connecticut and New Hampshire.
She says they've made changes and is looking forward to the weekend.
The hot air balloons are firing up as organizers continue to prepare for the Northeast Balloon Festival this weekend at the Three County fairgrounds.
"We have some food vendors already set up. We have the amusement rides ready to go. We have tents and seating ready," festival director Veronica Parsloe tells us.
Veronica works for VAP Events and is the festival director.
After Western Mass News received dozens of messages and comments about some her company's past events running out of food, not having enough space or being different than advertised, we asked Parsloe how she will make sure the balloon festival goes smoothly.
"We still don’t understand some of the problems that people had in New Hampshire. Everything seemed to go smoothly, so we have twice as many food vendors. We expect a larger turnout. We have more craft vendors. We have police presence to help with traffic control and security teams here," says Parsloe.
More than 30,000 people are expected over the three-day event.
"We have a really big event. It’s our biggest of the year and I think the biggest we’ve done so far," stated Walter Beaulieu of Cook Strong, LLC Catering.
Walter beaulieu co-owns Cook Strong, LLC Catering.
His food tent was also at VAP Events Taco Festival in Bloomfield, CT, where attendees say many trucks ran out of food last month.
Beaulieu says they showed up with extra food and will do the same this weekend at the balloon festival.
"We’ve had about three solid weeks to get ready all of our food, all of our equipment. Making sure we have all of our fire checks in line. Making sure we have the right fire extinguishers. Everything from the disposables, to plates, to napkins, to making sure we have the information for prepping our food correctly," added Walter.
Western Mass News has also reached out to Northampton Police to see how they expect to handle traffic and crowds, especially after hearing about problems at some of the company's past events.
Their captain tells us he's looking at adding extra officers for the weekend.
