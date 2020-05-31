SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A peaceful protest was organized in Southwick Sunday afternoon - demonstrators gathering with signs on College Highway to protest the death of George Floyd.
The protest was organized by recent graduates of Southwick High School - people coming from all over western Mass. to show support.
Some said the reaction from the community was positive.
"I see a big change though, there’s a lot of people that are giving us thumbs up," she said. "There’s a lot of youth here, I’m so impressed, something is changing. I've done a lot of protesting and people are starting to understand what’s going on," said Westfield resident Margie Mateck.
The Southwick Police Department was monitoring the protest.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, we hear more from demonstrators at the protests in Southwick today and other protests across western Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.