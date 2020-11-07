HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first annual 'Stuff The Truck' drive-thru event happened today in Holyoke.
The event happened at the high school from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. People donated food, such as pasta and canned soup.
Organizers said more and more people need food during the pandemic.
"It's a hard time right now. So anything that can brighten the day, even if its food, is a big help," said organizer Dill Courchesne.
Courchesne said the response from the community showed the great need there is right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.