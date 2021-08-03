WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With concern growing over the contagious delta variant of COVID-19, organizers of big events are keeping a close eye on case numbers to make sure people stay safe.
Paula Rivera told Western Mass News she is waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine until after an upcoming surgery. Her daughter, Marisol, is fully vaccinated and both said they feel more comfortable at large events wearing masks.
“We wear the mask because a lot of people that are not vaccinated…You couldn’t really tell who is and who isn’t just because they’re wearing or not wearing a mask,” said Marisol Feliciano Rivera.
Two big rapidly-approaching events - the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast and The Big E - are taking people’s safety concerns into account.
“We’re going to be giving masks out at every coffee and juice station for those that want masks, so we are keeping an eye on it like everyone else,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
You’ve eaten pancakes on Main Street when they shut the road down before, but this year, organizers said at the pancake breakfast, you can also get vaccinated.
“During the pancake breakfast, we’re going to have two sites doing vaccinations,” Matt added.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt noted, “Trying to make it as safe as possible, having handwashing stations.”
Reichelt said his town and The Big E are following the state’s guidance when it comes to mask wearing and are prepared to shift if things change before the fair. He said the town is currently tracking two cases of the delta variant in town and said the majority of cases “…have been among the unvaccinated.”
He said he is looking into the possibility of having a vaccine station at the fair.
“It’s difficult because we have a wide range of people who come in from all the New England states,” Reichelt said.
