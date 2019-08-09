SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Musicians and artists from around the world are expected to be at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival this weekend.
The event, held in Court Square, is expected to bring thousands of people from across New England.
However, with the large crowd comes concerns.
The stage is almost set and signs are ready to be displayed in Court Square for the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival.
“It’s a signature cultural event for the city, reflecting the cultural richness and diversity of Springfield itself," said Kristin Neville, executive director of Blues to Green.
Thousands are expected come together as one, enjoy music, and celebrate people from all walks of life.
“...And really using music and art as a vehicle for positive change,” Neville noted.
Although the event is bringing light and positivity to the downtown district, some can't help but worry about the large crowds, especially after the mass shootings at the Garlic Festival in California, El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH.
Both shootings in Dayton and California were outside in popular, crowded locations, but as expected, Springfield Police said they will be in attendance.
“Our officers are trained to prepare for these situations and react if necessary. They are always prepared for that worst-case scenario in mind, especially when there is a large public gathering in our city," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Throughout the concert, there will be officers from the Metro unit, as well as extra detail officers inside the crowd - some uniformed and some not.
In addition to a police presence, the jazz festival also has their own security plans in place.
“We’ll have two main entries into the festival, where there will security and a visual bag check as they enter in and we are asking people to not bring in outside alcoholic beverages," Neville said.
For the last five years, Blues to Green has been producing the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival and they said they never had an incident.
“We have a really great track record of people really coming to enjoy being with one another and enjoying the music and the positive spirit of it all," Neville noted.
The festival is Saturday, August 10 starting at 11 a.m. in Court Square.
