WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 200,000 people visted the Big E last weekend and as we approach weekend number two, the Eastern States Exposition is expecting similar numbers and crowds.
The second weekend for the Big E is, historically, the busiest
"The middle weekend is our big number day," Cliff Hedges, Director of Public Safety and Security for the Big E, tells us.
Hedges says specialty units, like the Massachusetts State Police's Special Tactical Operations Team, will be assisting them this weekend and will go unrecognizable at the fair.
"Successful results is when law enforcement has been able to respond within a minute or less, so I’ve taken the necessary actions with our law enforcement partners to make sure we can do that," stated Hedges.
New metal detectors are also helping to eliminate threats, but expect longer lines this weekend.
Hedges' best advice for fairgoers is to be prepared before you go through.
"Have all your stuff out of pocket before you get there. That’s usually the hold up," explained Hedges.
Safety and security is of the utmost importance here at the fair and with large crowds and hot days expected for the weekend, EMS will be on the grounds and extra staffed to handle any emergencies.
"We are installing three misting stations. They’ll be there for people to cool down, take a break, and have a seat," said Hedges.
The West Springfield Fire House will be bringing in additional personnel to respond to any serious accidents.
"We will have four medical tact units and an ambulance down here, along with our engine and our truck at the circus," noted West Springfield Fire Chief Bill Flaherty.
Chief Flaherty says their units are specifically ready for heat-related incidents.
"They are paramedics, equipped. They’ll have EMS bags," stated Chief Flaherty.
First responders are asking that Big E visitors wear lightweight clothing and stay hydrated.
"All we can really do is be proactively trying to do things and be prepared for it," added.
