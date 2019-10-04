WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is getting ready to welcome a restored B-17 World War II bomber next weekend.
With members of the public invited to ride on the plane, we’re getting answers on how event organizers are preparing in light of wednesday’s crash at bradley.
That event is being put on by the Experimental Aircraft Association, an organization committed to aviation education and preservation.
While some aviation fans may be hesitant to fly on a B-17 again following that deadly crash, the event organizer tells Western Mass News it’s important for the public to know what they do to make sure their flights are safe.
"Since 1982, the NTSB has investigated twenty-one accidents involving World War II-era bombers. Three of those involving B-17Gs and that does not include this one, because we do not have the final numbers," Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board tells us.
During a press conference Thursday, Hormendy says that number of incidents is tragic, but with twenty-three fatalities as a result of those incidents, she says that’s just unacceptable.
“Aviators are always interested into what might’ve happened, what caused that series of events that led to that and those are the kind of questions that are going through our minds," Dick Knapinski, the Communications Director for the Experimental Aircraft Association, stated.
Dick Knapinski is one of the organizers with the Experimental Aircraft Association, which will be bringing their B-17 aluminum aircraft to Westfield next week as part of their Fall tour.
The plane will move forward as planned and take aviation fans for a ride.
“It is an aircraft that gets a lot of TLC through the years and every time before we go flying, dedicated professionals and our mechanics as well, are right there on it, along with the pilot and crew, to make sure it’s up to standards," explained Knapinski.
But what exactly are those standards?
“It’s above and beyond what the usual category is for this aircraft, because we are taking passengers and we also have very strict inspection protocol, which starts with every flight having a pre-flight inspection, and then every twenty-five hours, an additional inspection and a major inspection, where you start going into engines and hydraulics and everything else," continued Knapinski.
All that, on top of a big annual inspection, where they take everything apart from the plane and make sure it’s up to standards.
Knapinski wants the public to know that the B-17s are required to meet the same FAA standards as business and commercial jets, but why is it so important for organizations like these to keep the planes in flight?
“The B-17 has a great story about maintaining our freedoms, defending our freedoms that we had, and it was also known as a 'Bring Them Home' airplane. There are stories in wartime of engines out and parts of the tail being shut off, and this rugged aircraft still brought the crews home," added Knapinski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.