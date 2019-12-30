OTIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Otis has declared a State of Emergency and a shelter is open for any residents who need a place to go, the police chief reports.
We're told a reverse 911 call or a Robo call, has gone out to residents to let them know of the dangerous situation this weather is posing.
"We're advising residents not to travel, go outdoors unless it’s an emergency due to the imminent danger of falling trees. Widespread hazardous road conditions as well as extreme risk to lives and property," Chief Daniel Hamill told Western Mass News.
The town declared the State of Emergency at 12:19 p.m. Monday.
An Ice Storm Warning in Effect for parts of the region.
The emergency shelter that has been opened due to the widespread power outages is located at Town Hall at 1 North Main Road in Otis, MA.
"The center is located in the gym and heat is on," Chief Hamill says.
Any resident who needs help can contact police dispatch at 413-442-0512.
"If someone is in need of a shelter, meals, water, heat, they can call that dispatcher number…If they need any help at all," Chief Hamill told us.
That being said police are advising people stay off the roads.
"It’s just not safe. Trees are falling at such a random rate, you just don’t know where they’re going to fall next. I don’t want to see someone get hurt. I want to let our residents know this storm is not to be taken lightly, this is a serious storm and residents need to be careful, vigilant of these falling trees and the ice buildup," adds Chief Hamill.
Police want everyone to keep 'safety in mind' during this winter storm.
As of about 3:15 p.m. Monday more than 300 Eversource customers were reportedly without power.
We're told Eversource crews have responded to the area and are working at getting wires and trees cleaned-up.
Thankfully, no accidents have been reported in Otis as of this writing.
There have been several road closures while Eversource crews worked to deal with downed trees, wires situations, but they have been opening back up.
This included Rt. 8 southbound, Great Woods Road, and West Center Road where 1 car went off the roadway.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation closely. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest details on the winter storm and for your weather forecast.
