GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Granby school officials have decided high needs students and staff will learn remotely after the Holiday break due to the number of COVID-19 cases in town.

Granby was designated in the 'red' under the state's positive COVID-19 case metrics on Thursday.

Interim Superintendent, Carol Hepworth says that after consulting with the School Committee Chair it was decided not to return high needs students and staff to in-person learning.

"This decision does not change any of the proposed return to school dates for future cohorts," Hepworth explained.

We're told school and health officials will continue to monitor the situation. The School Committee will also be meeting on Tuesday to determine the next steps for the district.

Hepworth says the focus is to to 'keep students and staff safe.'

She also revealed in a message to the community, than an individual at East Meadow School tested positive for the virus.

"... this staff member has been working remotely and not in the school building," she noted.

Last month, in early December, Granby Public Schools returned to it's hybrid learning model.

Granby public schools to return to hybrid learning model GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Granby Public School community will return to a hybrid learnin…

As far as this latest announcement .. Hepworth says, "I am hopeful that with a strategic roll-out of a vaccine, we will get our students and staff safely back to in-person learning."