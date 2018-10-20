AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam community came together Saturday for a walk to fight suicide.
The 'Out of the Darkness' walk started at School Street Park in the early morning.
Friends and family registered teams to donate to the cause, and be part of the movement that raises about the importance of mental health.
Residents and state officials who participated say they are passionate about the mission to protect and save lives.
"The more aware and accepting people get of the fact that," stated Cheryl Coakley-Rivera of the Hampden County Register of Deeds. "This disease of depression is killing us, and its killed our loved ones. We need to be there for them, support them, and bring them out of the darkness, into the light, and embrace."
The walk was followed by a barbecue, with food from Rusty's Place, games from Rally's Sports Bar, and lots of fun music.
All of the funds will go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in western Mass.
