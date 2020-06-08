EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been nearly three months since kids have been able to hit the playgrounds and many others given the green light to play some of their favorite sports.
Well, all of this changed as Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan for the state began today.
For nearly three months, the playgrounds were taped up, basketball hoops were taken down, and kids were kept away from some of their favorite activities.
It’s something one mother said has been heartbreaking for her two-year-old daughter.
"She says she remembers her gym instructors and every so often, she'll say, you know, I miss this person, I miss that person. She wants to go,” said Carina Casado of Springfield.
Casado said the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on her as well.
“It disrupts your daily activities and your routine and it's terrible,” Casado noted.
Another concern Melissa Mercier told Western Mass News was that her daughter's childhood development is being affected.
"A lot of parents with kids Kari's age know, their sleep schedule has been disturbed because they're not as active, they're not going out, they're not keeping a normal schedule,” Mercier explained.
Though it's been months for people and kids to stay away from some of their favorite places like playgrounds, the tape can finally come off and kids can come back on - with strict guidelines in place."
"Practice your own social distancing and be mindful that we're not sanitizing playgrounds or courts, so if you are there, you know, wash your hands, practice the same kind of protocol you would anyways,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
Reichelt said they're already in the process of getting things going.
"Our fields, we opened up our track. Our middle school track last week, we're looking at opening and re-putting the basketball hoops back up,” Reichelt noted.
Mercier said despite being in a pandemic, this news is a big relief for her and her daughter.
"I think getting back out and socializing more is going to make a big difference, because she's two. She wants to see people, she wants to do things,” Mercier said.
(1) comment
Really!? I have seen kids in the parks all the time for the past month!! I work right across from 1 and it has been occupied daily! smh
