SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Outdoor basketball hoops are being put back up in Springfield after the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to take down the baskets for several months.
For several months playing basketball here wouldn’t be an option, but now the hoops are up and ballers are making their way back to the court.
While the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to take these hoops down for months, discouraging everyone from playing on these courts to limit the spread of COVID-19, crews are now hard at work putting the hoops back up in the city.
Western Mass News spoke with one local basketball player who tells us he would do whatever it takes to play some ball again.
“Missed the hoops I was telling them as soon as I got here, I’m willing to play with a mask on, that’s how much I miss them,” Springfield resident Domingo Sanchez said.
While these hoops are already up others in the city are still being worked on. Officials said all of the hoops across the city should be up by the end of this week.
