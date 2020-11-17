SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As temperatures drop, many restaurants in the area have to decide whether they can still host dinners outside.
Western Mass News spoke to Managing Partner of Max's Tavern John Thomas.
He said that while they do possess outdoor heaters and a heated tent, he doesn't believe they're made for these freezing temperatures.
“If it's cold outside, obviously the heated tent that I have isn't going to work as well,” he said. “We're probably going to end up taking that down shortly, and the heaters that I do have don't really make it all that much warmer if it's a 30-degree day. We put the UV light in the air filters so it's much safer to be inside now, but obviously not everybody's preference."
He went on to say they've seen a decrease in people sitting outside this past couple of weeks, but there has been a promising increase in takeout orders.
