WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A change of plans for many outdoor high school teams Thursday after the significant amount of rain brought in from Wednesday night.
The good news is that many of these outdoor teams are back out practicing after having to shut down all outdoor sports except football Wednesday.
The recent flooding made a major impact on many of these outdoor fields at Minnechaug Regional High School. After having to shut down every field due to the intense rain, they’re all back open except for one field.
Since the football team is practicing on a turf field, they were a-go on Wednesday. It was a priority to get in practice as they aim to fit in all 15 practice days. As for the cross country team, athletic director Mike Roy told Western Mass News that runners have noticed some traffic along the route.
“In the woods part of it, there’s some puddling, some branches came down yesterday so we’ll clean that up for them tomorrow and get it ready to go,” said Roy.
Western Mass news received a picture of Center Field in East Longmeadow. Though the sunshine was out and the water was draining, the field was still pretty flooded.
Roy said it’s also important to make a call like that, canceling practices, due to the severity of the flooding to keep all athletes safe.
