(WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 2,000 customers are without power as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through Western Massachusetts.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Eversource reported just over 3,000 customers are without power in the area.
As of 4:53 p.m., the number of outages raised to 2,623. Easthmapton still had 74 customers without service and 168 customers were without power in Westhampton.
Springfield is up to 484 without power and Tolland has 103. Pittsfield has 317 without power and Otis has 445. Becket is up to 411.
Agawam has 386 residents without power, Becket has 409 and Dalton has 81. Huntington is up to 219.
Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting just under two dozen outages, with 13 in Berkshire County and 8 outages in Hampshire County.
Westfield Gas and Electric also reports that parts of the city are also without power.Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest with Tropical Storm Isaias and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
