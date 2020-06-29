(WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 2,900 electric customers are without power as strong storms roll through the region.
At the height of the storms, over 2,900 outages were reported across Western Massachusetts.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, Eversource reported 1,467 outages. That's down from 2,699 outages earlier in the day.
Several communities in their coverage area are experiencing over 100 outages, including Sunderland (316), Whately (712), and Hatfield (206).
Additionally, as of 6 p.m., National Grid is reporting 2 outages in the area. That's down from 720 outages that were reported earlier in the afternoon, many of which were in Northampton.
