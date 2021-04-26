(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News and Mix 93.1 want to thank all of you who took part in our Spring into Action food drive.
Your generous donations will be able to help the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts provide over 102,000 meals for our community.
If you didn’t get a chance to donate and would like to, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is accepting financial donations 24 hours a day on their website.
Thank you again for your support!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.