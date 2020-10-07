(WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 13,000 customers in Western Massachusetts are without power as strong storms roll through the region.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Eversource reported 25,024 outages. Some of the hardest hit communities include:
- Pittsfield - 4,268
- Dalton - 2,531
- Montague - 1,494
- Hinsdale - 728
- Deerfield - 633
- Greenfield - 2,438
Additionally, as of 5 p.m., National Grid is reporting 14,014 outages in the area. Some of the hardest hit communities in their coverage area include:
- Northampton - 6,404
- Stockbridge - 1,416
- Lenox - 1,261
- North Adams - 755
- Williamstown - 657
