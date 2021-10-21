WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, 168 trainees of the Massachusetts State Police's 86th Recruit Training Troop graduated.
The ceremony was held at the DCU Center and included the posting of colors, troop drill, and remarks by Governor Charlie Baker.
Trainees at the State Police Academy in New Braintree completed six months of rigorous training.
Graduates were pinned with the badge of office, which has the same shape as those worn by troopers 100 hundred years ago in 1921, when the first badges were issued.
On Friday, the graduates will report to barracks across the state to begin their service as troopers in the State Police's field division, where they'll patrol state highways and roads and perform other patrol duties.
