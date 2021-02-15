(WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for Monday and Tuesday at select CVS locations across the state.

State officials said that the appointments were available as of Monday morning in:

Chelsea

East Boston

Fall River

Hanover

Holyoke

Lynn

Palmer

Salem

Springfield

Sturbridge

Individuals age 75 and older, and those in Phase 1 of the vaccine process, can schedule an appointment online.