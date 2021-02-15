(WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for Monday and Tuesday at select CVS locations across the state.
State officials said that the appointments were available as of Monday morning in:
- Chelsea
- East Boston
- Fall River
- Hanover
- Holyoke
- Lynn
- Palmer
- Salem
- Springfield
- Sturbridge
Individuals age 75 and older, and those in Phase 1 of the vaccine process, can schedule an appointment online.
